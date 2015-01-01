Abstract

Scorpion sting is a medical burden globally but especially frequent hotspots of scorpion biodiversity. In Iran, one of those hotspot countries, many fatalities occur in the South as well as the Southwest and are thought to be caused by Hemiscorpius lepturus. Accordingly, those are used for antivenom production. However, recent surveys revealed that indeed a different species Hemiscorpius acanthocercus is responsible for most accidents in the South, while H. lepturus is primarily causing the fatalities in the Southwest and thus Iranian scorpion antivenom needs to be refined in that respect. Such a refined antivenom would need to cover both species of Hemiscorpius. In response, the Iranian government requested the adjustment of the production line from local antivenom suppliers but until today no action has been taken.

