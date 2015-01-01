Abstract

This article aimed to analyze aggression-victimization differentiation in middle-school students by empathy level, gender, and grade level. A total of 260 students living in a middle-low-socioeconomic region of Ankara, Turkey, participated in the study (mean age = 12.89, standard deviation = 0.96).



RESULTS indicated that the students were more likely to be victims of violent behaviors rather than being aggressors. We found a high probability that victims could become aggressors or vice versa. There were no significant differences between empathy and victimization-aggression. Besides, the results revealed boys were more prone to being victims and aggressors, especially concerning physical-verbal aggression and harming properties. However, girls were more likely to be victims of isolation and-to a lesser extent-verbal aggression. We discussed these results in light of literature.

Language: en