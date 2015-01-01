|
Gürsoy F, Aral N, Öz S, Aysu B, García T. Violence Vict. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39038847
Abstract
This article aimed to analyze aggression-victimization differentiation in middle-school students by empathy level, gender, and grade level. A total of 260 students living in a middle-low-socioeconomic region of Ankara, Turkey, participated in the study (mean age = 12.89, standard deviation = 0.96).
Keywords
aggression; bullying; victimization; school violence and bullying