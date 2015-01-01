Abstract

Around eight-out-of-ten survivors of domestic violence in Lithuania are women, and of those, eight-out-of-ten suffer violence specifically from their intimate partners (IPV). Women who experience IPV are at higher risk of having mental health conditions. This study aims to explore the perspectives of mental health and social care professionals regarding the provision of mental health support to IPV survivors in Lithuania. Four focus groups were conducted among 29 service providers from across the country. Audio-recordings were transcribed verbatim and analyzed thematically using MAXQDA software. The five main themes derived from the analysis reveal: 1) low levels of IPV awareness among IPV survivors who seek support with their mental health; 2) a lack of specialized training among professionals as a barrier to effective support; 3) a low prioritization on the national level; 4) little inter-sectoral collaboration which undermines the complexity of needed responses; 5) broader systemic problems. The provision of mental health support to IPV survivors lacks the recognition that IPV is gender-based violence and a major public (mental) health problem. The complexity of needed services is absent. Further research needs to explore the utilization of mental health services by IPV survivors and their perceptions concerning it.

Language: en