SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nigatu YT, Imtiaz S, Elton-Marshall T, Rueda S, Hamilton HA. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00952990.2024.2369905

PMID

39042877

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite an increase in the varieties of cannabis products available for consumption, limited evidence is available about the patterns of cannabis consumption methods before and after legalization.

OBJECTIVES: To examine the changes in modes of cannabis use and their correlates among adults in Ontario, Canada both prior to and following cannabis legalization in 2018.

METHODS: Data were utilized from the 2017 to 2022 Centre for Addiction and Mental Health's (CAMH) Monitor study, a repeated cross-sectional survey of adults 18 years of age and older (n = 2,665; 56% male). The surveys employed a regionally stratified sampling design using computer-assisted telephone interviews and web surveys. Multinomial regression was performed to examine different modes of cannabis use.

RESULTS: The exclusive use of cannabis through ingestion methods increased from 4.0% in 2017 to 16.6% in 2022 (p < .001). However, the exclusive use of inhalation-based cannabis decreased from 49.4% in 2017 to 25.5% in 2022 (p < .001). Relative to inhalation-based modes, adults were about five times more likely to use ingestion-based modes in 2020 [RRR = 4.65 (2.94-7.35)] and 2022 [RRR = 4.75 (2.99-7.55)] than in 2019, after accounting for sociodemographic factors.

CONCLUSIONS: Ingestion-based cannabis use among adults increased fourfold between 2017 and 2022, a period during which recreational cannabis use was legalized in Canada. The increase was especially evident after the legalization of cannabis edibles.


Language: en

Keywords

Cannabis; smoking; ingestion; inhalation; modes; vaping

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print