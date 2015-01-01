|
Widom CS, Do HH, Miller QC, Javakhishvili M, Eckstein Indik C, Belsky DW. Biol. Psychiatry Glob. Open Sci. 2024; 4(5): e100341.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39040430
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment and psychiatric morbidity have each been associated with accelerated biological aging primarily through cross-sectional studies. Using data from a prospective longitudinal study of individuals with histories of childhood maltreatment and control participants followed into midlife, we tested 2 hypotheses examining whether 1) psychiatric symptoms mediate the relationship between childhood maltreatment and biological aging and 2) psychiatric symptoms of anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) act in conjunction with childhood maltreatment to exacerbate the association of child maltreatment to aging.
Anxiety; Psychiatric disorders; Longitudinal; Childhood maltreatment; Biological aging; Posttraumatic stress disorder