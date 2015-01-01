|
Hagström AS, Hammarström A. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1966.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39044168
BACKGROUND: There is increasing awareness of the need to analyse symptoms of mental ill-health among early school leavers. Dropping out of compulsory education limits access to the labour market and education and could be related to deteriorating mental health over the course of a lifetime. The aim of this longitudinal study is to explore how early school leavers not in education, employment or training (NEET) narrate their working life trajectories linked to health, agency and gender relations.
Language: en
Humans; Gender; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Health Status; Sweden; Longitudinal Studies; Youth; Health; *Student Dropouts/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Employment/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Labour market; Longitudinal study; Narrative; NEET; School Leaver; Unemployment