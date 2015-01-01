|
Essadi A, Aissaoui H, Yeznasni A, Lekfif A, Sebbar S, Atassi M, Abda N. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1961.
BACKGROUND: The use of psychoactive substances, including tobacco, alcohol, and others, remains a major public health problem. However, few studies have been conducted on Moroccan university students. This study aimed to assess the prevalence and associated factors of substance use among students at Mohammed First University, Oujda, Morocco.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Universities; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; University students; Alcohol use; *Psychotropic Drugs; *Students/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Drug use; Morocco; Morocco/epidemiology; Psychoactive substance use; Tobacco use; WHO ASSIST