Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In military populations, the potential for under-reporting of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms and challenges in recognising early changes can make it difficult to detect an emerging disorder. However, early identification of PTSD symptoms would improve opportunities for intervention, and potentially reduce the likelihood of chronic mental health problems.



METHOD: This study explored if changes in levels of inflammation, measured by C reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin 6 (IL-6), were associated with the onset of psychological symptoms associated with PTSD. It also examined if changes in inflammation over time contributed to psychological risk and resilience, which was defined by psychological reactivity to deployment-related combat exposures. Participants were special forces personnel who completed psychological self-report questionnaires and had measures of CRP and IL-6 taken pre and post deployment. Regression analysis was used to examine how psychological symptoms predicted change in inflammation, and Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) were used to examine differences between identified subgroups.



RESULTS: Results identify this population as having high levels of combat and trauma exposures, with low-level psychological symptoms. The results also identified a decrease in CRP and an increase in IL-6 over time. A significant difference in inflammation was identified between subgroups (p<0.05). An association between inflammatory markers and subthreshold symptoms related to anger (p<0.01) and sleep (p<0.05) was also identified.



CONCLUSION: These preliminary findings suggest inflammatory markers may help to identify adaptive responses post deployment. In addition, low-level increases in inflammatory markers may be associated with subthreshold PTSD symptoms. These findings offer potential insights for prevention, early identification and treatment in military and veteran populations.

