Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a severe issue that impacts medical professionals and patients globally. It can lead to discomfort, risk, or even the demise of a child. One of the most significant facets of a doctor's work involves providing aid to those in need; since children are more dependent on others for care and safety, they should receive attention that is even more special in quality. Hence, this study aims to assess the views, professional experiences, and comprehension of Saudi Arabian medical students regarding child abuse and neglect (CAN).



METHODOLOGY: This study was carried out at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital. It involved 65 students who were either victims of child abuse or the relatives/family members of child abuse victims.



RESULTS: The participants' awareness of several critical components of CAN was considerable. However, their understanding regarding the reporting of CAN cases was rather meager. Furthermore, their views of and professional experience with CAN were not excellent in terms of quality.



CONCLUSIONS: Saudi Arabia should implement an extensive plan to prevent the abuse of children at any level, given the nation's clinical experience and expertise in this field. The nation's pediatricians should direct as well as assist in this process, thereby playing a major role in preventing and addressing CAN cases.

Language: en