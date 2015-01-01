Abstract

Bodybuilding and cross-training exercises bring health benefits. However, orofacial injuries can occur during practice. This study aimed to map, analyze, interpret, and synthesize data from studies on the main orofacial injuries resulting from bodybuilding and cross-training practices. This scoping review followed the Joanna Briggs Institute and PRISMA-ScR methods, with high-sensitivity searches in PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, ScienceDirect, Embase, Virtual Health Library and the Google Scholar. Original scientific articles published up to May 2024 were included, which evaluated the presence of self-reported or professionally diagnosed orofacial injuries by bodybuilding and cross-training practitioners aged 18 years or older. Literature reviews, editorials, and guidelines were excluded. Tables and figures were used to map and summarize the results. Out of 30.485 potentially eligible articles, four were included. The main orofacial injuries identified in both bodybuilding and cross-training practitioners were dental damage (n = 4), temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders (n = 3), and traumas to oral soft tissues (n = 2) and facial soft tissues (n = 2). Dental damage and TMJ disorders were the most prevalent conditions among bodybuilding and cross-training practitioners. Therefore, dental damage and TMJ disorders were the most prevalent conditions among bodybuilding and cross-training practitioners. However, further prospective studies with more in-depth methodological designs and fewer biases are necessary.

