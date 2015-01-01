Abstract

Triage is the first stage of a patient's journey through the emergency department and is used to determine patient acuity. There is no single quantifiable metric for determining acuity, which amalgamates different factors that are more or less relevant depending on the patient's presentation. This article explains the aim and process of triage and how nurses can ensure the process is effective and safe. The author discusses strategies nurses can use to mitigate uncertainty and to make their acuity assessments rapid, targeted and comprehensive. The author also highlights triage safety considerations, including infection prevention and control and the physical and emotional safety of patients and staff.

Language: en