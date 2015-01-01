Abstract

Mortality statistics are critical to determine the burden of disease. Certain causes of death are prone to being misclassified on cause of death certificates. This poses a serious risk for public health and safety, as accurate death certificates form the basis for mortality statistics, which in turn are crucial for research, funding allocation and health interventions. This study uses generalised estimating equations and regression modelling to investigate for which cause of death categories suicide and accident deaths are misclassified as. National mortality statistics and autopsy rates from North America and Europe covering the past forty years were analysed to determine the associations between the different causes of death in cross-sectional and longitudinal models. We find that suicides and deaths by accidents are frequently mutually misclassified. We also find that suicides are frequently misclassified as drug use disorder deaths, in contrast to accident deaths, which are not misclassified as drug use disorder deaths. Furthermore, suicides do not seem to be misclassified as undetermined deaths or ill-defined deaths. The frequency of misclassification shows that the quality of death certificates should be improved, and autopsies may be used systematically to control the quality of death certificates.

Language: en