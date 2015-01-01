|
Kim DH, Yoo S. Gerontologist 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
39039921
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Walking enhances the health, quality of life, and independence of older adults. However, a global decline in urban walking necessitates a reevaluation of segmented, quantitative approaches to policies and theoretical frameworks in geriatric medicine for promoting walking among older adults. This study conceptualized the perceptions, experiences, and behaviors regarding walking, from a health promotion perspective, among older urban adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Pedestrian-friendly communities were explored for older adults in Seoul, South Korea, using a grounded theory. Thirty-eight older adults actively engaged in walking were recruited between July and December 2020. A qualitative multi-method approach was used, and the collected data were analyzed using open, axial, and selective coding, with axial coding integrating textual and spatiobehavioral information.
Language: en
qualitative research; age-friendly city; health-promoting behavior; urban health