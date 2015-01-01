Abstract

Alcohol consumption represents a widespread behavior with detrimental effects on both individuals and society. Understanding the factors influencing offspring alcohol consumption is crucial for identifying potential risk factors and informing prevention and intervention strategies. Existing empirical literature underscores the intricate interplay of biological, environmental, and social factors in shaping offspring alcohol consumption. Building upon this foundation, this study investigates the determinants of health risk preferences, such as alcohol consumption, among South African offspring, utilizing a dataset comprising the 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014 waves of the National Income Dynamic Study (NIDS). Logistic regressions are employed to model the determinants of offspring alcohol consumption, while ordered logits are utilized to assess the impact of parental drinking on offspring drinking frequency. The findings indicate that parental drinking significantly influences offspring alcohol intake. Specifically, daughters' alcohol consumption is influenced solely by maternal drinking, whereas sons are affected by both parents' alcohol consumption. Furthermore, while daughters from currently disadvantaged backgrounds may exhibit higher tendencies towards alcohol consumption, those with mothers from such backgrounds and fathers from more affluent backgrounds are less likely to engage in such behavior. Additionally, the results suggest that male offspring from higher-income brackets are less likely to consume alcohol, yet sons of wealthy fathers are more likely to adopt such lifestyles.

