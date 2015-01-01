Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Injuries and poisoning are leading causes of US morbidity and mortality. This study aimed to update medical and work loss cost estimates per injured person.



METHODS: Injuries treated in emergency departments (ED) during 2019-2020 were analysed in terms of mechanism (eg, fall) and intent (eg, unintentional), as well as traumatic brain injury (TBI) (multiple mechanisms and intents). Fatal injury medical spending was based on the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample and National Inpatient Sample. Non-fatal injury medical spending and workplace absences (general, short-term disability and workers' compensation) were analysed among injury patients with commercial insurance or Medicaid and matched controls during the year following an injury ED visit using MarketScan databases.



RESULTS: Medical spending for injury deaths in hospital EDs and inpatient settings averaged US$4777 (n=57 296) and US$45 678 per fatality (n=89 175) (2020 USD). Estimates for fatal TBI were US$5052 (n=5363) and US$47 952 (n=37 184). People with ED treat and release visits for non-fatal injuries had on average US$5798 (n=895 918) in attributable medical spending and US$1686 (11 missed days) (n=116 836) in work loss costs during the following year, while people with non-fatal injuries who required hospitalisation after an ED injury visit had US$52 246 (n=32 976) in medical spending and US$7815 (51 days) (n=4473) in work loss costs. Estimates for non-fatal TBI were US$4529 (n=25 792), US$1503 (10 days) (n=1631), US$51 241 (n=3030) and US$6110 (40 days) (n=246).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Per person costs of injuries and violence are important to monitor the economic burden of injuries and assess the value of prevention strategies.

