Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a common injury in children. Previous literature has demonstrated that TBI may be associated with supervision level. We hypothesised that primary caregiver employment would be associated with child TBI.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was performed for children aged 0-17 using the National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH) 2018-2019. The NSCH contains survey data on children's health completed by adult caregivers from randomly selected households across the USA. We compared current TBI prevalence between children from households of different employment statuses. Current TBI was defined by survey responses indicating a healthcare provider diagnosed TBI or concussion for the child and the condition was present at the time of survey completion. Household employment status was categorised as two caregivers employed, two caregivers unemployed, one of two caregivers unemployed, single caregiver employed and single caregiver unemployed. Multivariable logistic regression was performed, controlling for sociodemographic factors.



RESULTS: Of 56 865 children, median age was 10 years (IQR: 5-14), and 0.6% (n=332) had a current TBI. Children with TBI were older than children without TBI (median 12 years vs 10 years, p<0.001). On multivariable regression, children with at least one caregiver unemployed had increased odds of current TBI compared with children with both caregivers employed.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with at least one caregiver unemployed had increased TBI odds compared with children with both caregivers employed. These findings highlight a population of families that may benefit from injury prevention education and intervention.

