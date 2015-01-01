|
Liddle M, Nicholls G, Leigh D, Kinder J, Curran A, Zand M. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39043571
BACKGROUND: Workplace injuries due to a slip, trip or fall on the level (STF) are often reported together, making the potential impact of targeted interventions, such as slip-resistant footwear, difficult to assess. The objective of this research was to review workplace non-fatal injuries reported as STFs under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013 to determine what proportion of staff STF injuries reported by the National Health Service (NHS) in Great Britain were caused specifically by a slip.
Workplace; Occupational injury; Registry