Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cyberbullying is online aggressive behavior that involves insulting or threatening others, and can cause severe psychological issues, particularly in students. This is often attributed to the frequency and anonymity of the bullying behaviors. Given the lack of research on this issue in Saudi Arabia, the current study sought to evaluate the prevalence of cyberbullying and its relationship with anxiety, depression, and stress among university students in Jeddah.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study involved administration of an online questionnaire to 877 university students in Jeddah. Cyberbullying and cybervictimization were assessed using the Revised Cyberbullying Inventory scale (RCBI-II) and the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale - 21 Items (DASS-21).



RESULTS: The majority of students had the experience of being a cyberbully (73%), while 54% had been a victim of cyberbullying. No significant association was found between gender and cyberbullying, with both males and females reporting high rates of cyberbullying. The majority of participants (n = 498) also reported significant depressive symptoms. A significant positive association was found between cyberbullying/cybervictimization and depression, anxiety, and stress.



CONCLUSION: A considerable number of university students were found to be victims of cyberbullying, with a strong correlation between cyberbullying and anxiety, depression, and stress, indicating a potential impact on the psychological well-being of students. To address this issue, increased awareness of cyberbullying is needed, along with implementation of preventive measures such as educational campaigns and empathy-building activities among students.

Language: en