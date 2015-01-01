|
Alghamdi W, Almadani S, Banjer H, Alsulami D, Alghamdi Y. Int. J. Psychiatry Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39041253
OBJECTIVE: Cyberbullying is online aggressive behavior that involves insulting or threatening others, and can cause severe psychological issues, particularly in students. This is often attributed to the frequency and anonymity of the bullying behaviors. Given the lack of research on this issue in Saudi Arabia, the current study sought to evaluate the prevalence of cyberbullying and its relationship with anxiety, depression, and stress among university students in Jeddah.
university students; depression; anxiety; stress; cyberbullying; Saudi Arabia