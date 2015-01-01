|
Citation
Abdella MK, Gebreselassie KH, Kurabachew HA. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 122: e110043.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39043098
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Genital self-mutilation is a rare urologic surgical emergency that is usually encountered in patients with underlying psychiatric illness. Because of shortage of published data and variance in management schemes worldwide, these conditions can present a significant management dilemma. CASE PRESENTATION: In this case report we present this rare phenomenon, where a known schizophrenic patient presented after he amputated both of his testes and penis under the influence of command hallucination. After 15 h of the incident, macroscopic replantation of the severed genitalia was done and psychiatric evaluation and management initiated simultaneously. But the replantation failed after 9th post operative day.
Language: en
Keywords
Case report; Genital self-mutilation; Macroscopic replantation; Microscopic replantation; Penile/testicular replantation