SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abdella MK, Gebreselassie KH, Kurabachew HA. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 122: e110043.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijscr.2024.110043

PMID

39043098

Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Genital self-mutilation is a rare urologic surgical emergency that is usually encountered in patients with underlying psychiatric illness. Because of shortage of published data and variance in management schemes worldwide, these conditions can present a significant management dilemma. CASE PRESENTATION: In this case report we present this rare phenomenon, where a known schizophrenic patient presented after he amputated both of his testes and penis under the influence of command hallucination. After 15 h of the incident, macroscopic replantation of the severed genitalia was done and psychiatric evaluation and management initiated simultaneously. But the replantation failed after 9th post operative day.

DISCUSSION: Initial management of patients presenting with genital amputation should be resuscitation. The severed organ has to be washed with sterile saline and placed in "double bag". There are multiple factors for the success of replantation, the major ones are cooling of the amputated organ and precise microsurgical replantation.

CONCLUSION: Early intervention and microscopic replantation are crucial for the successful outcome.


Language: en

Keywords

Case report; Genital self-mutilation; Macroscopic replantation; Microscopic replantation; Penile/testicular replantation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print