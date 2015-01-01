Abstract

AIM: To assess the proportions and associated factors of different post-discharge referrals among adolescents treated in the emergency department after a suicide attempt.



DESIGN: Observational, cross-sectional retrospective study.



METHODS: We conducted a study using the medical records of 140 adolescents treated for a suicide attempt between January 2015 and May 2023 in a Brazilian emergency department, focusing on post-discharge referrals, defined as discharge without referral, unaddressed referral and referral addressed to the network. Associations between the outcomes and other variables were analysed using a Poisson regression model.



RESULTS: Discharges without referrals prevailed, followed by addressed and unaddressed referrals. Regression models showed associations between post-discharge and age, prior continuous use of psychotropic medications, location of care, continued suicidal ideation at discharge and evaluation by a multi-professional team.



CONCLUSION: A high number of adolescents were discharged from emergency departments without co-ordination with the mental health network, and the involvement of the multi-professional team was positively associated with addressed referrals.



IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND/OR PATIENT CARE: This study informs healthcare professionals by raising awareness of their practices in discharging adolescents after suicide attempts in emergency departments, with the possibility of improving care quality and reducing the likelihood of readmission.



REPORTING METHOD: STrengthening the Reporting of OBservational studies in Epidemiology (STROBE).



PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution.

Language: en