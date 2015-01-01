Abstract

This study investigates the impact of helmet use on the incidence of facial fractures in bicycle accidents. Analyzing data from hospitalized bicyclists between 2005 and 2016, the research focused on the correlation between helmet usage and various facial fractures. The study included 1256 bicyclists with known helmet use, among whom 277 individuals (22%) were identified with a total of 521 facial fractures. The findings revealed a significant reduction in the likelihood of facial fractures among helmeted cyclists compared with those without helmets (odds ratio, 0.65; confidence interval, 0.50-0.85; P=0.002). Specifically, the odds of sustaining fractures in the zygoma, orbit, nose, and maxilla were decreased by 47%, 46%, 43%, and 33%, respectively, among helmeted cyclists. However, helmet use did not significantly alter the odds of mandible fractures. Overall, the use of helmets in bicycling significantly lowered the risk of midface fractures but showed no notable effect on mandible fractures in severe cycling incidents.

