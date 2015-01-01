Abstract

PURPOSE: The pediatric craniofacial trauma literature is limited to single institutions or short study periods. Herein, this study analyzes a national database over 10 years to delineate the epidemiology of pediatric craniofacial fractures and to identify risk factors for acute-level hospital course in the largest series to date.



METHODS: Utilizing the National Trauma Data Bank, pediatric craniofacial fractures admitted between 2010 and 2019 were identified. Descriptive analyses and multivariable regression were performed to identify risk factors for acute-level hospital course.



RESULTS: A total of 155,136 pediatric craniofacial fracture cases were reviewed, including cranial vault (49.0%), nasal (22.4%), midface (21.0%), mandibular (20.2%), and orbital floor fractures (13.7%). Midface and orbital floor fractures occurred commonly as multicraniofacial fractures. Cranial vault fractures were the most common among all age groups, but frequency declined with age. In contrast, facial fractures increased with age. Despite the inherent complexity of multicraniofacial trauma, isolated fractures remained a concern for acute-level hospital course.Cranial vault and midface fractures had an increased risk of intracranial injury and intensive care unit admission (P<0.001). Mandibular and midface fractures had an increased risk for cervical spine fracture and tracheostomy (P<0.001). Patient and injury-specific risk factors among the fractures with the strongest association for each outcome-cranial vault and mandible-were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: The inherent limitations of prior studies-geographical biases, small cohorts, and short-term study periods-were addressed. Describing the independent contribution of each craniofacial fracture to the risk of acute-level hospital course outcomes can be employed to better optimize risk stratification, counseling, and management.

Language: en