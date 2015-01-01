Abstract

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by marked differences in communication patterns, reciprocal social interactions, and restricted, stereotyped, and repetitive interests and activities. Various behavioral problems in ASD, more so when accompanied by coexisting psychopathology, can sometimes lead to legal problems. In this study, the cases in which an opinion was requested in terms of criminal responsibility with the diagnosis of ASD in the 5-year period between 2018 and 2022 in the expertise department of psychiatric observation, where psychiatric cases were hospitalized and observed in the Council of Forensic Medicine (CFM), which is the official expert institution in Türkiye, were retrospectively evaluated. The mean age of the group whose criminal responsibility was reduced or removed was 22.9 years (±7.52) and the mean IQ score was 76.63 ± 18.94. The most common crime in this group was intentional injury (5/11), and it is noteworthy that the victims of these crimes were usually relatives of people with ASD (5/6). The criminal acts of people with ASD are usually single-movement, spontaneous, unplanned, impulsive acts. In addition, although there is no problem in cognitive perception in people with high functioning ASD (HF-ASD), various forensic situations may arise due to defects in emotional awareness. When we look at the practices of the CFM in Türkiye, it is seen that in cases where the diagnosis of ASD is clear and can be associated with the crime, criminal responsibility is usually completely eliminated. In HF-ASD types, although it is important to be associated with the crime, it is seen that criminal responsibility is generally reduced.

