Scantlebury S, Jones B, Owen C, Brown J, Collins N, Fairbank L, Till K, Phillips G, Stokes K, Whitehead S. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsams.2024.07.001

39043494

OBJECTIVES: To compare match injury incidence, severity and burden in men's and women's elite rugby league.

DESIGN: A prospective cohort epidemiological study.

METHODS: Time loss match injury data were collected from all men's (11,301 exposure hours) and women's (5,244 exposure hours) Super League clubs.

RESULTS: Injury incidence and burden were not different between men and women (mean [95 % CI]; 54 [45 to 65] vs. 60 [49 to 74] per 1000 match-hours; p = 0.39, and 2332 [1844 to 2951] vs. 1951 [1560 to 2440] days lost per 1000 match-hours; p = 0.26). However, injury severity was greater for men than women (42 [35-50] vs. 35 [29 to 42]; p = 0.01). Lower limbs accounted for 54 % and 52 % of injuries for men and women, with the head/face the most frequently injured location due to concussion (12 [10 to 15] and 10 [8 to 14] per 1000 match-hours for men and women). Injuries to the knee had the greatest burden for men and women (708 [268-1868] and 863 [320-2328] days lost per 1000 match-hours). Being tackled was the most common injury mechanism for men and women (28 % and 38 %) with greater burden (p < 0.01) than other injury mechanisms.

CONCLUSIONS: Male and female rugby league players have similar injury incidence and burden; however, injury severity was higher in men. Head/face injuries have the highest injury incidence and knee injuries have the highest burden. These injuries should be the focus for prevention initiatives at a league (via laws), player, and coach level, with equal and specific focus for both men's and women's rugby league players.


Sport; Concussion; ACL; Burden; Severity

