Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Higher incidences of interpersonal violence were reported throughout the country during the coronavirus (COVID) time period. We aimed to compare health-care encounters and resource utilization related to interpersonal violence with mental health (MH) disorders before and during the pandemic within a year of the index visit for interpersonal violence.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of the Delaware Healthcare Claims data of all patients aged ≥16 y who suffered interpersonal violence was performed. Patients were followed up for 1 y pre and post their index visit of interpersonal violence episode during the pre-COVID (March 2018 through December 2018) and the COVID (March 2020 through December 2020) period. Census tract information was used to assess social determinants of health.



RESULTS: There were 431 patients in the COVID period and 527 patients in the pre-COVID period with index violence claim encounters. African American patients were more likely to have a violence encounter during COVID (60.3% versus 47.2%, P < 0.001). Patients in the COVID period were more likely to live in a census tract with public assistance households (median 3.3% versus 2.2%, P = 0.005) and higher unemployment (7.5% versus 7.1%, P = 0.01). In the following year of index violence claim, the mean numbers of MH claim-days for COVID and pre-COVID patients were 19.5 (53.3) and 26.2 (66.2), (P = 0.51). The COVID group had fewer MH claim-days mostly in the second half of the year after the index encounter with an incidence rate ratio of 0.61, 95% CI (0.45-0.83).



CONCLUSIONS: Racial and socioeconomic disparities were amplified and MH resource utilization was lower during COVID. Further injury prevention efforts should be focused on MH in future pandemics or disasters.

