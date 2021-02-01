Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Mental health disorders are common after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and likely exacerbate postconcussive symptoms and disability. Early detection could improve clinical outcomes, but the accuracy of mental health screening tools in this population has not been well established.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the diagnostic accuracy of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalizaed Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), and Primary Care PTSD (Posttramatic Stress Disorder) Screen for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition) (DSM-5) (PC-PTSD-5) in adults with mTBI. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This diagnostic study was performed as a secondary analysis of a cluster randomized clinical trial. Self-report mental health screening tools (PHQ-9, GAD-7, and PC-PTSD-5) were administered online 12 weeks after mTBI and compared against a structured psychodiagnostic interview (Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview for DSM-5 (MINI) over videoconference at the same time. Adults with mTBI (N = 537) were recruited from February 1, 2021, to October 25, 2022. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Presence of a major depressive episode, anxiety disorders, and PTSD were determined by a blinded assessor with the MINI. Diagnostic accuracy statistics were derived for the PHQ-9, GAD-7, and PC-PTSD-5.



FINDINGS were disaggregated for participants with and without persistent postconcussion symptoms (PPCS) by International and Statistical Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision criteria.



RESULTS: Data were available for 499 of 537 trial participants, 278 (55.7%) of whom were female; the mean (SD) age was 38.8 (13.9) years. Each screening questionnaire had strong diagnostic accuracy in the overall sample for optimal cut points (area under the curve [AUC], ≥0.80; sensitivity, 0.55-0.94; specificity, 0.64-0.94). The AUC (difference of 0.01-0.13) and specificity (difference, 5-65 percentage points) were lower in those with PPCS present compared with PPCS absent, but the prevalence of at least 1 mental health disorder was 3 to 5 times higher in patients with PPCS present. The GAD-7 had slightly better performance than the PC-PTSD-5 for detecting PTSD (AUC, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.80-0.89] vs 0.80 [95% CI, 0.72-0.87]). The optimal cutoff on the PHQ-9 was 5 or more symptoms experienced on more than half of days; on the GAD-7, a total score of at least 7.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: The findings of this diagnostic study suggest that the PHQ-9, GAD-7 and PC-PTSD-5 accurately screen for mental health disorders in patients with mTBI. Future research should corroborate optimal test cutoffs for this population.

