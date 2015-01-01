Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is among the most common conditions in the military. VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) patients with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) have a higher mortality rate than Veterans in other VA health care systems in the United States. The main goal of this study was to develop sociodemographic profiles and outline health characteristics of Hispanic patients with TBI treated at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System in a search for potential explanations to account for the higher mortality rate. This study advocates for equity in health services provided for minorities inside the militia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data collected from electronic medical records and VA databases were used to create sociodemographic and health characteristics profiles, in addition to survival models. The population of the study were post 911 Veteran soldiers who had been diagnosed with TBI. Adjusted models were created to provide hazard ratios (HR) for mortality risk.



RESULTS: Out of the 16,549 files available from all 10 selected VA sites, 526 individuals were identified as treated at the VACHS. Of 526 subjects screened, 39 complied with the inclusion/exclusion criteria.



RESULTS include: 94.4% male, 48.7% between the ages of 21 and 41 years, 89.7% have depression, 66.7% have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 82.1% receive occupational therapy, 94.9% have severe headaches, 100% suffer from pain, 94.9% have memory problems, and 10.3% have had suicidal thoughts. Over 60% had a first-hand explosion experience, be it just the explosion or with another type of injury. Data showed that 33% of our patients had a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), 31% had a CT, 15.4% had a SPECT, and 2.6% had PET scan. Significant associations were found between MRIs and speech therapies, and MRIs and total comorbidities. The Cox proportional-hazards model for survival adjusted for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and comorbidities shows that VACHS Veterans diagnosed with a TBI had a higher mortality risk rate (HR 1.23 [95% CI 1.10, 1.37]) when compared to the other 9 health centers with the highest percentage of Hispanic Veterans.



CONCLUSIONS: Since explosions were the most common mechanism of injury, further research is needed into the experiences of Veterans in connection with this specific variable. A high percentage of the patients suffered from depression and PTSD. Additionally, over half of the patients had an unmeasured TBI severity. The effects these aspects have on symptomatology and how they hinder the recovery process in Hispanic patients should be examined in further detail. It is also important to highlight that family and friends' support could be key for injury treatment. This study highlights the use of the 4 types of scans (MRI, CT, PET/CT, and SPECT/CT) as ideal diagnosis tools. The alarming number of patients with suicidal thoughts should be a focus in upcoming studies. Future studies should aim to determine whether increased death rates in TBI Veterans can be linked to other United States islander territories. Concepts, such as language barriers, equal resource allocation, and the experiences of Veterans with TBIs should be further explored in this Veteran population.

Language: en