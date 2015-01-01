Abstract

Landslides sometimes creep for decades before undergoing runaway acceleration and catastrophic failure. Observing and monitoring the evolution of strain in time and space is crucial to understand landslide processes, including the transition from slow to fast movement. However, the limited spatial or temporal resolution of existing landslide monitoring instrumentation limits the study of these processes. We employ distributed acoustic sensing strain data below 1 Hertz frequency during a three-day rainfall at the Hollin Hill landslide and quantify strain-rate changes at meter and sub-minute scales. We observe near-surface strain onset at the head scarp, strain acceleration at a developing rupture zone, retrogression towards the scarp, and flow-lobe activity. These processes with displacements of less than 0.5 mm are undetected using other methods. However, the millimeter processes over three days agree with previously observed seasonal landslide patterns. Here, we show landslide processes occurring with nanostrain-rate sensitivity at spatiotemporal resolution previously not possible.

Language: en