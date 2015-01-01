Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Chewing gum has been shown to improve aspects of cognition and mood with sustained attention being particularly receptive to the effects of chewing. Chewing gum may also be a useful vehicle for administering functional ingredients. The herbal extract Rhodiola rosea and certain B-vitamins have previously been shown to improve aspects of cognition and subjective state, but their combined effects have not been studied to date.



METHODS: The current randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, balanced crossover study compared the effects of a functional gum containing Rhodiola rosea and B-vitamins to flavour-matched regular chewing gum and a flavour-matched placebo. Thirty-six healthy young participants completed measures of attention and mood at baseline, during chewing, and 1-h after chewing.



RESULTS: Chewing both functional and regular gum was shown to reduce errors on a digit vigilance task compared to placebo irrespective of whether measured during or after chewing. There were no benefits to adding functional ingredients to the gum.



DISCUSSION: Future chewing research should consider different formats of placebo. Sex differences in response to chewing and the impact of rate and intensity of chewing should also be explored.Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05544500.

