Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study were to: (1) understand the personal impact of workplace violence (WPV) on staff within a large multistate emergency medical services (EMS) agency, (2) describe the impact of WPV on subsequent patient interactions, examining how experiences of violence affect the quality of care provided by EMS clinicians, (3) examine the influence of WPV on perceived workplace safety among prehospital personnel and its correlation with retention in the EMS field, and (4) solicit recommendations from staff for the prevention and mitigation of WPV in the future.



METHODS: We conducted virtual focus groups and individual interviews with 22 prehospital personnel using a descriptive qualitative design within a large multistate Midwest EMS agency between 4/5/2023-6/20/2023. Data were analyzed using Thematic Analysis to identify common perceptions among and across participants.



RESULTS: Major themes of personal impact; impact on patient interactions; influence of WPV on career longevity/sustainability; and relationship between EMS culture and WPV were identified. Overall, participants shared the perception that WPV is "part of the job", and that verbal abuse was so common that they hadn't previously considered it as violence. Participants provided several examples of WPV and described how these experiences impacted them personally (e.g. hypervigilance) and impacted their subsequent interaction with patients (e.g. quicker to use restraints, loss of empathy). Participants shared the perception that EMS is no longer valued or respected by patients or communities. Several voiced concerns for the next generation of colleagues and nearly all participants reported the need for education and training in situational awareness, de-escalation, and self-defense tactics. Participants referenced desire for more coordination and communication with law enforcement, change in culture of abuse from patients without repercussions, and improved agency mental health support and peer support/mentoring following a violent event. Despite experiences with WPV, the majority reported plans to remain in EMS.



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency Medical Services personnel are commonly traumatized by violence in their work and non-physical violence is underappreciated. Despite its impact on staff and subsequent patient interactions, most participants reported plans to remain within EMS. Multi-faceted system-focused efforts are needed to shift toward and support a zero-tolerance culture for WPV.

Language: en