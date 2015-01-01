Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The prehospital prediction of the radiographic diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in hemorrhagic shock patients has the potential to promote early therapeutic interventions. However, the identification of TBI is often challenging and prehospital tools remain limited. While the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score is frequently used to assess the extent of impaired consciousness after injury, the utility of the GCS scores in the early prehospital phase of care to predict TBI in patients with severe injury and concomitant shock is poorly understood.



METHODS: We performed a post-hoc, secondary analysis utilizing data derived from three randomized prehospital clinical trials: the Prehospital Air Medical Plasma trial (PAMPER), the Study of Tranexamic Acid During Air Medical and Ground Prehospital Transport trial (STAAMP), and the Pragmatic Prehospital Type O Whole Blood Early Resuscitation (PPOWER) trial. Patients were dichotomized into two cohorts based on the presence of TBI and then further stratified into three groups based on prehospital GCS score: GCS 3, GCS 4-12, and GCS 13-15. The association between prehospital GCS score and clinical documentation of TBI was assessed.



RESULTS: A total of 1,490 enrolled patients were included in this analysis. The percentage of patients with documented TBI in those with a GCS 3 was 59.5%, 42.4% in those with a GCS 4-12, and 11.8% in those with a GCS 13-15. The positive predictive value (PPV) of the prehospital GCS score for the diagnosis of TBI is low, with a GCS of 3 having only a 60% PPV. Hypotension and prehospital intubation are independent predictors of a low prehospital GCS. Decreasing prehospital GCS is strongly associated with higher incidence or mortality over time, irrespective of the diagnosis of TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: The ability to accurately predict the presence of TBI in the prehospital phase of care is essential. The utility of the GCS scores in the early prehospital phase of care to predict TBI in patients with severe injury and concomitant shock is limited. The use of novel scoring systems and improved technology are needed to promote the accurate early diagnosis of TBI.

