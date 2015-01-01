SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Glawe MM, Ong LZ, Callender KA, Wesson B, Schubert E. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

DOI

10.1177/10778012241265367

PMID

39043118

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate a local natural healing service program and to explore how engagement in natural healing services related to the well-being of survivors of domestic violence. Using longitudinal secondary data, we conducted t-tests, regression, and correlation analysis on three measures (hope, distress, and empowerment) that were completed by the participants (N = 31). We provided evidence of the positive impact of a community-based natural healing services program on the well-being of survivors of domestic violence, specifically their sense of hope. This research represents the potential for natural healing services provided at the community level.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; survivors; community intervention; natural healing; well-being

