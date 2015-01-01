|
Citation
Lippert A, Baker D, Hawk G, Gongora N, Golding J. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
39043120
Abstract
We examined the impact of perpetrator and victim gender on bystander helping choices and assault perceptions. Participants (32 females, 37 males) read about two simultaneously occurring sexual assaults, indicated which victim they would help, and gave their perceptions of the assaults. We used a within-participants design that fully manipulated the perpetrator and victim gender for both assaults.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; bystander behavior; cognitive networks; sentiment analysis; sexual violence