SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mckenzie M, Humphreys C, Tarzia L. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241263102

PMID

39043121

Abstract

A partner's reproductive coercion and abuse (RCA) can significantly undermine women's physical health and psychological wellbeing. Yet little research has explored how RCA affects experiences of mothering and relationships with children. Based on an analysis of interviews with 30 Australian mothers, we found that RCA affected mothering in complex ways. Many struggled with feeling detached, resentful, and guilty toward their children, while some found mothering an emotionally and morally restorative experience after the RCA. All felt compelled to conceal their abuse from their children and others. The findings have implications for how healthcare practitioners can support mothers in the aftermath of RCA.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; parenting; mothers; reproductive coercion and abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print