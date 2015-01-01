Abstract

Health Pathfinder is a multilevel system change intervention initiated to transform the health response to domestic violence and abuse in eight sites in England. The current study drew upon interviews with health professionals (n = 27) and victim-survivors (n = 20) to provide a realist account of how this intervention achieved its goals.



FINDINGS show that five change mechanisms explain why Health Pathfinder was effective as an ecological intervention: awareness, expertise, relationships, empowerment, and evidence. Positive progress in respect of each mechanism had meaningful impacts on victim-survivor experiences of enquiry, disclosure, and uptake of services and had the potential to meaningfully impact health inequities.

Language: en