|
Citation
|
Pell B, Melendez-Torres GJ, Buckley K, Evans R, Robinson A. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39043123
|
Abstract
|
Health Pathfinder is a multilevel system change intervention initiated to transform the health response to domestic violence and abuse in eight sites in England. The current study drew upon interviews with health professionals (n = 27) and victim-survivors (n = 20) to provide a realist account of how this intervention achieved its goals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic abuse; health professionals; realist evaluation; UK healthcare; victim-survivors