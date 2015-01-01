|
Citation
Townsend H. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39043125
Abstract
|
Suicide is a leading cause of death among young women and are perinatal mothers. This paper explores how expectations of motherhood played a role in young women's deaths by suicide. I question the notion that motherhood is a "protective" factor against suicide. Using the concept of "intensive motherhood," I interrogate how expectations of mothers became fatal. Through analysis of 31 young Australian mothers who died by suicide, three key themes are explored, centered upon the theme of "failing motherhood": mothering without a father, mothering with mental illness, and the loss of care of children.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; suicide; motherhood; suicidal femininity