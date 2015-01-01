SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pinchevsky GM, Miller SL, Goodmark L. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241265361

39043126

Justice is typically thought of as a product of the criminal legal system. However, prior research has found that survivors of domestic and sexual abuse may also value other factors outside of the legal system. This study explores perceptions of justice held by 96 survivors of domestic abuse. Responses to an online survey indicate that perceptions of justice are complex and multifaceted. Survivors often spoke of justice as accountability, restoration, postabuse support, and validation. The findings highlight the many justice considerations, and solely emphasizing criminal legal system outcomes may be misguided. Implications for additional research and practice are provided.


survivors; domestic abuse; justice perceptions

