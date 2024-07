Abstract

This article provides a multilevel intersectional analysis of the prevalence and frequency of gender-based violence within universities and other research organizations in Europe.



RESULTS show not only the high prevalence of gender-based violence in this context, but also that in contrast to the prevailing discourse, that gender-based violence is not solely a "women's problem", but also a structural issue impacting diverse identities. Data on frequency show that physical and sexual violence usually occurs as isolated incidents, whereas psychological violence and harassment are often repeated.

