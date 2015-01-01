|
Lynskey MT, Thurgur H, Athanasiou-Fragkouli A, Schlag AK, Nutt DJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39045855
OBJECTIVE: To document the prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation (SI) among individuals seeking cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs); to test whether SI declines or intensifies after three months of CBMP treatment and to document 12-month trajectories of depression in those reporting SI and other patients.
quality of life; suicidal ideation; depression; Cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs); real world evidence (RWE); well-being