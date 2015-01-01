Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mushroom poisoning caused by the ingestion of Russula subnigricans has been reported to cause rhabdomyolysis and cardiac dysfunction, leading to death. There have been few reports of cardiogenic shock induced by mushroom poisoning that was successfully treated using mechanical circulatory support devices. CASE SUMMARY: A 38-year-old man presented with gastrointestinal symptoms a day after consuming a curry made with forest-collected mushrooms and was admitted with a diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis. Despite appropriate fluid management for severe rhabdomyolysis, the patient experienced anuria and cardiogenic shock with a remarkably reduced left ventricular ejection function, followed by the development of ventricular fibrillation. Mechanical support using Impella CP, veno-arterial extracorporeal membranous oxygenation (VA-ECMO), and continuous haemodiafiltration were administered for cardiogenic shock and severe rhabdomyolysis. His cardiac and renal function gradually improved, and the patient was successfully weaned off VA-ECMO on day 4, Impella CP on day 5, and renal replacement therapy on day 23. The left ventricular ejection fraction returned to normal without any neurological, respiratory, or renal sequelae. The remaining mushroom samples were identified as R. subnigricans by polymerase chain reaction testing.



DISCUSSION: This is the first reported case of cardiogenic shock caused by R. subnigricans poisoning, successfully treated with Impella CP and VA-ECMO. The optimal use of mechanical circulatory support devices plays an important role in the treatment of cardiogenic shock caused by mushroom toxicity.

Language: en