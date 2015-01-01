SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liu J, Chang S, Wang Z, Raja FZ. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1344932.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1344932

PMID

39045156

PMCID

PMC11263294

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a surge in research focusing on mental health issues faced by society, with particular emphasis on the interplay between social support and anxiety. However, the results of these studies have often been controversial.

METHODS: To address this, we conducted a meta-analysis of 104 studies (N = 107,660) to investigate the relationship between anxiety and social support and the potential moderate variables.

RESULTS: Our meta-analysis revealed a negative correlation between social support and anxiety (r = -0.233). The study also demonstrated the variation in the relationship between social support and anxiety was moderated by cultural area (Q = 14.120, p < 0.05) and phrase of the pandemic (Q = 13.678, p < 0.05).

CONCLUSION: The relationship between social support and anxiety can differ across different cultural areas and throughout the phrase of the pandemic. Consequently, we advocate for a nuanced assessment of the role of social support in mitigating public anxiety, taking into account the mediating effects of these factors in the context of major public emergencies.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; culture; COVID-19; social support; anxiety; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; *Anxiety/epidemiology; *COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Social Support; Emergencies/psychology; major public emergencies; Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; pandemic phrase

