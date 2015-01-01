Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, the project team was interested in learning from Wisconsin farmers and farm families about: (1) the unique stressors farmers face, (2) the barriers that exist for farmers to seek help for mental and physical health, and (3) coping strategies that could be implemented to help farm families cope with stress.



METHODS: The project team collected qualitative data utilizing standardized questions during three focus groups held via Zoom. The 10 participants were from various Wisconsin farm enterprises including dairy, beef, and produce farms. Data were coded into five codes: stressors, farmers as a unique subculture, barriers to seeking help, coping strategies, and strategies for addressing barriers to seeking help.



RESULTS: Participants emphasized the need for healthcare professionals to better understand farming is more than a job; it is their life. The top stressor was time pressure and the top barrier to seeking care was workload, which make it challenging to get off the farm. Stigma and self-reliance are additional barriers in the farming community. Participants offered strategies to address these barriers, including learning how to effectively communicate with farmers and raising awareness of mental health issues in rural communities.



CONCLUSION: The insights from this study can inform rural healthcare professionals on strategies to better support the mental and physical well-being of farmers and their families in Wisconsin and rural communities in the United States.

