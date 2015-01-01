Abstract

This study is an initial psychometric evaluation of the Sexual Orientation Microaggression Perpetration Scale (SOMS-P) and Gender Identity Microaggression Perpetration Scale (GIMS-P). Using data from 2,059 undergraduate students (M(age) = 21.37, SD = 4.98; Range 18-68; 78.6% assigned female at birth, 13.3% self-identified as sexual minority person), item factor analysis for binary indicators and model comparisons indicated that a correlated four- and five-factor solution for the SOMS-P and GIMS-P, respectively, outperformed a one-factor and higher-order solutions. SOMS-P and GIMS-P scores were positively associated with self-reports of bullying, violence perpetration, and hostile attitudes toward individuals who self-identify as sexual or gender minorities. They were negatively associated with attitudes supportive of sexual or gender minority persons. Reliability of.80 and higher was observed only for theta values between + 0.40 to + 2.60 SD. The psychometric evaluation showed that, while there remain to be opportunities to examine their validity across diverse contexts, SOMS-P and GIMS-P are sound measures of the propensity for SOGI microaggression.

