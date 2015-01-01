Abstract

This secondary analysis of the CAPTAIN-RTMS trial data focused on the significance of quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) indices as indicators of recovery in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). By focusing on the delta alpha ratio (DAR), delta theta/alpha beta ratio (DTABR), and theta beta ratio (TBR), this study explored the shifts in brainwave activity as a response to an integrative treatment regimen of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) combined with the neurotrophic agent Cerebrolysin.



FINDINGS revealed significant increases in DAR and DTABR, suggesting changes in neurophysiological dynamics after treatment. However, variations in TBR were inconclusive in providing clear electrophysiological insights. These results indicate that further research is necessary to describe and understand the underlying mechanisms of brain recovery and to develop refined treatment frameworks for patients with TBI.

