|
Citation
|
Olivia VR, Chira D, Chelaru VF, Diana CD, Livia LP, Buruiană AM, Mureşanu FD. J. Med. Life 2024; 17(3): 318-325.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Carol Davila University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39044922
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This secondary analysis of the CAPTAIN-RTMS trial data focused on the significance of quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) indices as indicators of recovery in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). By focusing on the delta alpha ratio (DAR), delta theta/alpha beta ratio (DTABR), and theta beta ratio (TBR), this study explored the shifts in brainwave activity as a response to an integrative treatment regimen of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) combined with the neurotrophic agent Cerebrolysin.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/therapy/physiopathology; *Electroencephalography/methods; *Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation/methods; Amino Acids; Cerebrolysin; DAR; DTABR; qEEG; rTMS; TBI; TBR