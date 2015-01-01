Abstract

A 2023 product recall has described the risk for morbidity and mortality for children ingesting water beads. We aimed to describe water bead exposure and management trends in the United States. We used the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) to identify water bead injuries from 2013 to 2023. Inclusion criteria were ages 0-17 years, diagnosis of ingested object/foreign body, and the narrative word(s) suggested water bead(s). NEISS supplied weights and variance variables to generate national estimates. There were 226 water bead injuries (66% ingestion). Children under age 2 years comprised 29% of injuries. Multiple water beads were involved in 56% of cases. There was a significant uptrend in water bead injury frequency after 2020. Sixteen (7%) cases required escalation of care. Water bead injuries are rising and appear to affect children of all ages. Children aged less than 5 years appear most vulnerable.

Language: en