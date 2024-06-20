|
Uppuluri S, Nguyen J, Uppuluri A, Langer PD, Bhagat N. J. Pediatr. Ophthalmol. Strabismus 2024; 61(4): 296-297.
39046120
Dog-bite associated ocular trauma includes a diverse range of injuries, with acute and chronic complications requiring careful management.1 In school-aged children, dog bites have been identified as a cause of significant ophthalmic injury.1 Children bitten by dogs are more than four times more likely to suffer from ocular injuries than adults, and children are twice as likely as adults to suffer from a periorbital dog bite.2 Facial dog bites can also result in open globe injury without an eyelid laceration or contusion, thus warranting a complete ophthalmic evaluation in all pediatric periorbital dog bite injuries.3 Even in cases with early and appropriate surgical management, complications necessitating revision surgery are relatively common, having occurred at a rate of 14% at a single institution retrospective review at a large tertiary pediatric hospital.4 Understanding the epidemiology of dog bite-related ocular injuries occurring nationally can better inform guidelines and safety recommendations for vulnerable patient groups. Therefore, the purpose of this project was to use the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) to describe the epidemiological trends in pediatric (younger than 19 years) dog bite-associated ocular injuries occurring in the United States.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; Female; Male; Adolescent; Incidence; Animals; *Bites and Stings/epidemiology/complications; *Eye Injuries/epidemiology/diagnosis/etiology; Dogs