SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jones KL, Wu T, Horowitz M. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jama.2024.11824

PMID

39046753

Abstract

We read with interest the review by Dr Colón-Emeric and colleagues1 on the risk assessment and approach to prevention of falls in community-dwelling older adults. We believe that an oversight was the omission of any discussion about postprandial hypotension, defined as a decrease in systolic blood pressure of at least 20 mm Hg (or a decrease to <90 mm Hg when the preprandial blood pressure is ≤100 mm Hg), within 2 hours of a meal.2 Postprandial hypotension is almost certainly of major relevance to falls in older people.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print