Abstract

We read with interest the review by Dr Colón-Emeric and colleagues1 on the risk assessment and approach to prevention of falls in community-dwelling older adults. We believe that an oversight was the omission of any discussion about postprandial hypotension, defined as a decrease in systolic blood pressure of at least 20 mm Hg (or a decrease to <90 mm Hg when the preprandial blood pressure is ≤100 mm Hg), within 2 hours of a meal.2 Postprandial hypotension is almost certainly of major relevance to falls in older people.

